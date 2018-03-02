Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Friday, could return Sunday
Chandler (neck) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chandler continues to deal with pain and swelling in his neck, and Friday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. However, interim coach Jay Triano said Friday morning that the team is hoping Chandler will be cleared to return for Sunday's game in Atlanta. For now, expect Alex Len to pick up another start in Chandler's place Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...