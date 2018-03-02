Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Friday, could return Sunday

Chandler (neck) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chandler continues to deal with pain and swelling in his neck, and Friday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. However, interim coach Jay Triano said Friday morning that the team is hoping Chandler will be cleared to return for Sunday's game in Atlanta. For now, expect Alex Len to pick up another start in Chandler's place Friday.