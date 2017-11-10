Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Friday

Chandler (back) will not play Friday against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Chandler continues to battle back spasms, which also kept him out of Wednesday's loss to the Heat. In the absence of the 35-year-old, expect Alex Len to make another start at center, with both Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender in line for increased minutes, as well. Chandler's next chance to play will come Saturday against Minnesota.