Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Saturday

Chandler (neck) will not play in Saturday's matchup versus the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has been nursing a neck issue recently, and the Suns will err on the side of caution with him Saturday. In his absence, Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, and Dragan Bender will all have an opportunity for increased roles. Chandler's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Warriors.