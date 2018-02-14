Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Wednesday
Chandler (neck) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chandler has been dealing with neck spasms on and off over the past few days, and while he was able to play 18 minutes Monday against Golden State, he'll be held out Wednesday as the Suns limp into the All-Star break. Interim coach Jay Triano has already announced that Dragan Bender will start at center in Chandler's place.
