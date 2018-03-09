Suns' Tyson Chandler: Scores 10 points Thursday
Chandler scored 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 loss to Oklahoma City.
With his 10 points Thursday, Chandler ended a seven game stretch since last scoring in double figures on January 28. The center was only one of two Suns who scored in double digits against Oklahoma City on Thursday. For Chandler, it was a solid night after missing eight of the last 12 games.
