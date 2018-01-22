Suns' Tyson Chandler: Set for bench role Monday
Chandler is set for a bench role during Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler has started the majority of the games this season, but is reportedly a little fatigued, so coach Jay Triano is going to give Greg Monroe the start against his former team in the Bucks. While Chandler hasn't been ruled out officially, there's a chance he doesn't get off the bench during Monday's contest, so he'll be someone to avoid for DFS purposes. That said, Chandler will likely take back his starting role as soon as Wednesday tilt with the Pacers.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 14 rebounds in loss•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Collects 12 rebounds Friday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will return to starting five•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Expected to sit out Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...