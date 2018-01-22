Suns' Tyson Chandler: Set for bench role Monday

Chandler is set for a bench role during Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has started the majority of the games this season, but is reportedly a little fatigued, so coach Jay Triano is going to give Greg Monroe the start against his former team in the Bucks. While Chandler hasn't been ruled out officially, there's a chance he doesn't get off the bench during Monday's contest, so he'll be someone to avoid for DFS purposes. That said, Chandler will likely take back his starting role as soon as Wednesday tilt with the Pacers.