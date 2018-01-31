Suns' Tyson Chandler: Set to return Wednesday
Chandler is expected to return to action after resting for Monday's game against Memphis.
The Suns haven't explicitly issued an update on Chandler's status, but he's not listed on the injury report in the team's game notes, implying that he'll return to availability. In Sunday's loss to Houston, Chandler played 30 minutes and finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. His role has varied, however, and it's unclear, exactly, how the Suns will split minutes between Chandler and Greg Monroe at center.
