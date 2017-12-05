Suns' Tyson Chandler: Shifting to bench

Chandler will shift to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The Suns have been experimenting with a few options at center of late, and coach Jay Triano will go with Greg Monroe as the starter Tuesday after Chandler got the nod in each of the previous two contests. In Monday's win over Philadelphia, Chandler played a season-high 37 minutes and finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.