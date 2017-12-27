Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slams home winning points Tuesday

Chandler mustered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Chandler's final two points were by far the most important, as he took an inbounds alley-oop pass from Dragan Bender and successfully slammed it home to snap a 97-97 tie with 0.4 seconds remaining. The veteran big man's minutes continue to typically be capped under 30, and he hasn't posted a double-digit point total since Dec. 2. However, he continues to reward fantasy owners on the glass, as he's hauled in between six and 18 rebounds in all nine December contests he's played in.