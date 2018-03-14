Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slated for bench role Tuesday
Chandler will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
It appears the Suns are going with an extremely small lineup Tuesday that will feature Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren and Dragan Bender in the frontcourt. That means Chandler will come off the bench and could mean a decreased workload overall. Chandler has logged 20 and 21 minutes, respectively, over his last two games, so he was already a risky DFS play at best.
