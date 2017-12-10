Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting at center Saturday
Chandler will start at center for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler has been on the sidelines the last two games, one for personal reasons and the other for rest. However, he's officially been given the green light to play Saturday and will jump right back into the starting lineup at center. With fellow center Alex Len potentially dealing with some lingering knee soreness, look for Chandler and Greg Monroe to handle the bulk of the workload. That said, the typical timeshare at center for the Suns usually makes it an unattractive fantasy situation.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for personal reasons Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could sit out for rest Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...