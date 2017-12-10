Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting at center Saturday

Chandler will start at center for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has been on the sidelines the last two games, one for personal reasons and the other for rest. However, he's officially been given the green light to play Saturday and will jump right back into the starting lineup at center. With fellow center Alex Len potentially dealing with some lingering knee soreness, look for Chandler and Greg Monroe to handle the bulk of the workload. That said, the typical timeshare at center for the Suns usually makes it an unattractive fantasy situation.