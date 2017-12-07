Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting at center Thursday
Chandler will start at center for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns continue to rotate their big men with occasional nights off, so after sitting out Tuesday, Chandler will return the starting lineup at center. That said, coach Jay Triano indicated he could use all three centers Thursday with a 20, 20 and eight breakdown for minutes, so despite the promotion, Chandler may not see a typical starter's workload. With a potential timeshare between the trio of Chandler, Greg Monroe and Alex Len, it may be a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.