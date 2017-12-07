Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting at center Thursday

Chandler will start at center for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns continue to rotate their big men with occasional nights off, so after sitting out Tuesday, Chandler will return the starting lineup at center. That said, coach Jay Triano indicated he could use all three centers Thursday with a 20, 20 and eight breakdown for minutes, so despite the promotion, Chandler may not see a typical starter's workload. With a potential timeshare between the trio of Chandler, Greg Monroe and Alex Len, it may be a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes Thursday.