Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Saturday

Chandler (back) will draw the start at center for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Chandler missed the team's two previous games while dealing with a sore back. He'll play Saturday, however. As a result, Alex Len and Marquese Chriss will probably see fewer minutes.

