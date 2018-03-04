Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Sunday vs. Hawks
Chandler (neck) will start at center for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chandler was originally downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's tilt, but the veteran will return from a six-game absence while Alex Len moves back to the bench. Chandler has averaged just 6.5 points in 25 minutes per game this season, but he's provided value for the Suns as a rebounder with 9.5 boards per contest.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Downgraded to doubtful for Sunday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Friday, could return Sunday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: A 'long shot' to play Friday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable for Friday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: No timetable for return•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out again Monday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...