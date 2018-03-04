Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Sunday vs. Hawks

Chandler (neck) will start at center for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chandler was originally downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's tilt, but the veteran will return from a six-game absence while Alex Len moves back to the bench. Chandler has averaged just 6.5 points in 25 minutes per game this season, but he's provided value for the Suns as a rebounder with 9.5 boards per contest.