Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Wednesday

Chandler (illness) will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Gerald Bourguet of HoopsHabit reports.

Chandler, who went through practice Monday, will return from a three-game absence and will immediately be back in the starting five, displacing Greg Monroe at center. Given the presence of Monroe, who made his Suns debut while Chandler was out, Chandler could see a slight dip in minutes going forward, as the pair is unlikely to see much time on the court together.