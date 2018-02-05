Play

Suns' Tyson Chandler: Strong on boards in loss

Chandler, who pitched in three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets, is averaging 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three contests since returning from a one-game absence due to rest.

The veteran center saw his highest amount of minutes since Dec. 4 and mustered double-digit rebounds for the sixth time in the last 11 games. Chandler derives the bulk of his production on the glass, as he's posted double-digit shot attempts on only one occasion this season. With Greg Monroe out of town, Chandler should continue seeing plenty of minutes while sharing the position with Alex Len.

