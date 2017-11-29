Suns' Tyson Chandler: To come off bench Wednesday

Chandler will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons while Greg Monroe draws the start, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The Suns' lineup continues to change, with Wednesday's switch-up resulting in Chandler coming off the pine. That said, it's possible he still sees significant run. Over the past four games, he's averaged 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds across 23.0 minutes per contest.