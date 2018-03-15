Suns' Tyson Chandler: To rejoin starting lineup Thursday
Head coach Jay Triano said Chandler is expected to start at center against the Jazz on Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
After going with a small lineup against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, it appears the Suns will return to their regular starting five as they face Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. Chandler, who didn't play at all off the bench Tuesday, should see his normal dosage of minutes Thursday. The big man is averaging 6.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.0 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with shoulder injury Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Scores 10 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will play Monday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Starting Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...