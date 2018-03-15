Suns' Tyson Chandler: To rejoin starting lineup Thursday

Head coach Jay Triano said Chandler is expected to start at center against the Jazz on Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

After going with a small lineup against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, it appears the Suns will return to their regular starting five as they face Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. Chandler, who didn't play at all off the bench Tuesday, should see his normal dosage of minutes Thursday. The big man is averaging 6.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 25.0 minutes per game this season.