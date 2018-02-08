Suns' Tyson Chandler: Uncertain for Wednesday

Chandler (rest) indicated he wasn't sure if he was playing in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, which typically means a rest day for Chandler. The Suns haven't confirmed Chandler will sit quite yet, though, so continue to monitor the situation up until tip-off. If Chandler does end up getting the night off, look for Len to start at center and see the bulk of the workload.