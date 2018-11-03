Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will be bought out, to sign with Lakers
Chandler will be bought out of his contract with the Suns and sign with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Chandler, due to the impressive play of Deandre Ayton and the Suns' status as a rebuilding team, has played just 12.7 minutes per game this season. He's in the final year of his contract in which he was set to make $13.6 million. In joining the Lakers, it seems likely he'll split time with JaVale McGee at center.
