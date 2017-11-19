Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will not play vs. Bulls
Chandler (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
This will be the third straight game Chandler misses due to the illness, and in his absence, Greg Monroe is expected to pick up yet another start at center. Chandler will have two days to recover before his next opportunity to return Wednesday against the Bucks.
