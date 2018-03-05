Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will play Monday
Chandler will play Monday against Miami, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
A neck issue kept Chandler out of six straight games, but he made his return Sunday in Atlanta and will remain in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back. On Sunday, Chandler finished with six points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes.
