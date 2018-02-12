Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will play, start Monday
Chandler (neck) will play and start in Monday's game against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler has missed the last two games with neck spasms, but was upgraded to probable coming into Monday's contest and has now been given the green light to take the floor. Look for Chandler to immediately slot back in as the Suns' starting center, which should mean less minutes for the likes of Alex Len and Marquese Chriss. In five games prior to his neck injury, Chandler averaged 5.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 27.3 minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Probable Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Wednesday, cleared for back-to-backs•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 13 rebounds in defeat•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Strong on boards in loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...