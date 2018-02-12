Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will play, start Monday

Chandler (neck) will play and start in Monday's game against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler has missed the last two games with neck spasms, but was upgraded to probable coming into Monday's contest and has now been given the green light to take the floor. Look for Chandler to immediately slot back in as the Suns' starting center, which should mean less minutes for the likes of Alex Len and Marquese Chriss. In five games prior to his neck injury, Chandler averaged 5.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 27.3 minutes.