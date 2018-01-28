Play

Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will play vs. Rockets

Chandler (illness) will start Sunday against the RocketsScott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler failed to practice Saturday, but he'll be in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against Houston. He's averaging 6.4 points and 9.5 boards through 36 games this season, and will provide the Suns with much-needed rebounding help.

