Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will return to starting five

Chandler will return to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chandler was rested for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, but he'll return to action Friday and is expected to see his usual complement of roughly 25 minutes. The Suns' center rotation has been essentially handled on a game-to-game basis, and Chandler's active status likely means Greg Monroe will have little to no role Friday. That's been the case in recent weeks, though Monroe has routinely seen big minutes in games when Chandler is held out. Against the Nuggets, Monroe had 16 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes after being a DNP-CD in the team's five previous games.