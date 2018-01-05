Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will return to starting five
Chandler will return to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chandler was rested for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, but he'll return to action Friday and is expected to see his usual complement of roughly 25 minutes. The Suns' center rotation has been essentially handled on a game-to-game basis, and Chandler's active status likely means Greg Monroe will have little to no role Friday. That's been the case in recent weeks, though Monroe has routinely seen big minutes in games when Chandler is held out. Against the Nuggets, Monroe had 16 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes after being a DNP-CD in the team's five previous games.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Expected to sit out Wednesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slams home winning points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday vs. Minnesota•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...