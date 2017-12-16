Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday

Chandler will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The veteran was unavailable Wednesday while tending to a personal issue, but he'll return to action Saturday and will unseat Greg Monroe in the starting five. While the Suns' center rotation has been a bit of a mess of late, Chandler has played 28, 37, 26 and 29 minutes in his last four outings.

