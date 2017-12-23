Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday vs. Minnesota

Chandler (rest) will start at center for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler sat out Thursday's contest against Memphis for rest purposes, but will play and draw the start Saturday. Over his past five appearances, the veteran is averaging 4.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

