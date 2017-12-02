Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday
Chandler will start over Greg Monroe during Saturday's game against the Celtics, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
The lineup switches continue in Phoenix, as Chandler has bounced back and forth between the starting lineup and bench, even collecting a DNP-CD in the most recent contest. Over his past five appearances, Chandler is posting 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.
