Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Saturday

Chandler will start over Greg Monroe during Saturday's game against the Celtics, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

The lineup switches continue in Phoenix, as Chandler has bounced back and forth between the starting lineup and bench, even collecting a DNP-CD in the most recent contest. Over his past five appearances, Chandler is posting 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories