Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will start Wednesday

Chandler will start at center for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler did not see the floor Monday, as coach Jay Triano opted to give Greg Monroe the start at center against the Bucks, his former team, and play him 30 minutes. Things will seemingly go back to normal Wednesday, however, with Chandler drawing the start. Over his past five appearances, he's played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 5.8 points and 10.8 rebounds.