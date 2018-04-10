Suns' Tyson Chandler: Won't play in finale

Chandler (neck) is out for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Chandler's 14th straight absence will come on the final game of the Suns' season. He's battled injuries all year and will finish the campaign having only played 46 games -- one fewer than last season.

