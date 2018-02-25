Suns' Tyson Chandler: Won't play Saturday

Chandler (neck) is out for Saturday's game against Portland, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Chandler, as expected, will sit out Saturday's contest as he continues to nurse persistent neck spams, which will now cost him a third straight tilt. While he remains sidelined, Alex Len, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are all candidates to see expanded roles.

