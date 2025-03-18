Washington finished Monday's 129-89 victory over Toronto with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists over six minutes.

Washington was used sparingly again Monday, playing no more than six minutes for the sixteenth straight game, 10 of which he has failed to leave the bench. His appearance here was simply due to the fact the Suns were in complete control, ultimately winning the game by 40 points.