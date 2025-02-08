Washington was a healthy scratch Friday against the Jazz.
Washington has fully recovered from the illness that held him out of Wednesday's G League game against the Thunder, though his current role in the Suns' rotation prevented him from checking in to Friday's NBA matchup. He should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League this season.
