Washington (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz.
An illness held Washington out of action in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but the two-way player is set to be available off Phoenix's bench Friday. The 23-year-old is logging 7.0 minutes per game over seven appearances with the Suns this season, so his availability isn't likely to significantly impact the rotation.
More News
-
Suns' TyTy Washington: Sits out Wednesday with illness•
-
Suns' TyTy Washington: Well-rounded game in G League win•
-
Suns' TyTy Washington: Lands two-way deal with Phoenix•
-
Bucks' TyTy Washington: Logs season-high 14 minutes•
-
Bucks' TyTy Washington: Stuffs stat sheet in G League•
-
Bucks' TyTy Washington: Misses game with ankle sprain•