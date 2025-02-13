Washington amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.

The two-way guard found his way into the rotation for a third consecutive contest, leading the second unit in scoring during a losing effort. Washington was fairly productive in his season-high 26 minutes, scoring in double figures for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign with Houston. Over his last three appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 20.0 minutes per game.