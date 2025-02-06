Washington was inactive for Wednesday's 140-109 loss to the Thunder due to an illness.
With the Suns pulling most of their key rotation players from the contest by the midway point of the fourth quarter, Washington likely would have gotten some run in garbage time had the illness not kept him from suiting up. The two-way player has made just four appearances at the NBA level this season, playing 28 minutes in total.
