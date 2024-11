Jones posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Knicks.

Jones turned in his second double-double and his third game with double digit assists this season. He is averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 32.3 minutes in his last six games.