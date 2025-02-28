Jones accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Jones moved into the starting lineup due to the absence of Bradley Beal (calf), and the veteran floor general made the most of the opportunity by dishing double-digit dimes for the first time since Feb. 8. Beal's status for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Pelicans is uncertain. Still, if he can't go, Jones is expected to remain in the starting lineup.