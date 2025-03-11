Jones logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jones moved into a starting role Monday due to the absence of Bradley Beal (calf) and thrived as a playmaker, ending just three dimes away from recording a double-double. Jones also scored in double digits for the second time in five March appearances, but it'd be a stretch to rely on him to provide sustained scoring numbers. In fact, Jones' fantasy upside is tied to Beal's availability, as the former doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal if he comes off the bench.