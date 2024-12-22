Jones amassed 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-125 loss to the Pistons.

Jones posted his third-best scoring total of the season, and Devin Booker's (groin) absence was a likely reason for the jump in production. The veteran guard plays second fiddle to Booker, but he's managed to carve a decent role during his first year in Phoenix. He's on pace to beat his career-high seasonal average of 29,3 minutes per game by a wide margin, and is also posting career numbers in field goal conversion. The Duke product is currently finding the bottom of the basket at a 49.8 percent clip and is also converting 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts through 27 games.