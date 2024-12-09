Jones contributed 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Magic.

With his 21-point showing Sunday, Jones fell one point shy of his season-high scoring mark set during a Nov. 10 loss to the Kings. He's now hit double scoring figures in nine of his last 10 contests, a span in which Jones is averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game. The veteran floor general should remain a solid source of points, dimes, triples and steals with strong shooting splits for fantasy managers as a facilitator for the likes of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in Phoenix's starting lineup, and he'll continue to experience an uptick in usage while Kevin Durant (ankle) sits on the shelf.