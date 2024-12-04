Jones amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 win over the Spurs.

Jones' assist totals weren't great in the win, but his shot volume hs aided his production significantly. It can be difficult to get your target share when the roster is packed with elite talent, but Jones is having one of the most productive seasons of his10-year career as Phoenix's starting point guard. He's currently averaging 7.1 assists per game to go with an 11.7-point average over 20 contests.