Jones is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Kings on Sunday.

Jones has come off the bench in 20 of the Suns' last 21 games, but he'll start in the regular-season finale due to the absences of Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (rest). Jones has averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 19.0 minutes per game since the beginning of April.