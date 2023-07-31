Azubuike and the Suns agreed on a two-way contract for the 2023 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Azubuike fills the Suns' second two-way slot, joining Saben Lee as a two-way player for the 2023-24 season. Azubuike appeared in 36 games with the Jazz last season, playing 10.0 minutes per game and logging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 81.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent shooting from the charity stripe. He'll likely have a tougher time finding NBA minutes on a star-studded Suns roster that already has Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu in the frontcourt.