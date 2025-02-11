Micic is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus Memphis due to a left ankle sprain.

Acquired from the Hornets on Thursday, Micic may have to wait a little longer to make his Suns debut while he contends with the ankle injury. The 31-year-old should provide valuable depth in the backcourt, though he's uncertain to become a regular member of the rotation. In his 36 appearances (16 starts) with Charlotte this season, Micic shot 34.8 percent from the field and averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes.