Micic (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Micic was traded to Phoenix on Feb. 6 but hasn't been available for the Suns due to a sprained left ankle. However, he'll be suited up Wednesday to provide reinforcement to a backcourt without Devin Booker (back), Bradley Beal (toe) and Grayson Allen (knee).