Suns' Wayne Ellington: Headed to Phoenix

Ellington has been traded to the Suns as part of a deal that brings Ryan Anderson to Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It initially appeared as though Miami had swapped Tyler Johnson for Anderson straight-up, but the Heat will also send Ellington to Phoenix in the deal. As an expiring contract, Ellington could be moved again before Thursday's deadline, and if not, he'll be a candidate to be bought out. Ellington was among the league leaders in made threes a year ago but he's struggled to stay in the Heat's rotation for much of the season.