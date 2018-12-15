Selden was traded from Memphis to Phoenix as part of a three-team trade Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal also sends Austin Rivers and MarShon Brooks to Phoenix, Kelly Oubre to Memphis and Trevor Ariza to Washington. Selden will likely serve in a bench role with his new squad after seeing 16.5 minutes per contest so far this season. The 24-year-old Kansas product posted 6.2 points along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22 games with Memphis.