Watanabe compiled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 preseason overtime win over the Pistons.

Watanabe joined the Suns on a two-year deal during the offseason, and he led the team in playing time during Sunday's preseason opener. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game over 58 appearances with the Nets last year but could have trouble carving out regular production with his new team during the regular season.