Watanabe (quadricep) tallied seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-113 win over the Knicks.

After a four-game absence due to a bruised left quadricep, Watanabe received the green light to play Sunday and helped fill some of the minutes at forward while Kevin Durant (foot) missed his second game in a row. Wing Grayson Allen (illness) also sat out Sunday and is considered day-to-day along with Durant, so Watanabe could be a candidate to lose out on a rotation spot if both players are able to return to action Wednesday in Toronto. Watanabe appears to be competing with Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie and Nassir Little for two available backup forward spots when Phoenix is at full strength.